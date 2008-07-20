Search terms

1

Scart cable

MWV2701T/10
      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this scart cable

      • 5 m

      Bare copper shielding

      Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

      Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

      Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

      Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

      This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

      Moulded plug for secure connections

      Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

      Flexible PVC jacket

      Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

      Rubber strain relief

      Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

      Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

      Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

      On a hang tab

      Products on a hang tab use minimal packaging materials and offer alternative display options.

      Technical Specifications

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        15.8  kg
        Height
        36.5  cm
        Length
        55.5  cm
        Net weight
        14.88  kg
        Tare weight
        0.92  kg
        Width
        30.5  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.312  kg
        Height
        16  cm
        Net weight
        0.31  kg
        Tare weight
        0.002  kg
        Width
        13  cm

