Search terms

1

Magnavox

MWS2837T/10
Magnavox
  • Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection
    -{discount-value}

    Magnavox

    MWS2837T/10

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Connect 5 Scart devices to one TV using one Scart connection.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Magnavox null

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Connect 5 Scart devices to one TV using one Scart connection.

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Connect 5 Scart devices to one TV using one Scart connection.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Magnavox null

    Ensure a reliable connection

    Connect 5 Scart devices to one TV using one Scart connection.

    Similar products

    See all Adapters and connectors

      Ensure a reliable connection

      with this 5-way manual scart distributor

      Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

      Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

      Crafted with quality construction

      Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

      Eliminates cable clutter

      Cables stay where they are placed without a mess.

      Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

      Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

      Technical Specifications

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        1.021  kg
        Height
        12.1  cm
        Length
        24.1  cm
        Net weight
        0.724  kg
        Tare weight
        0.297  kg
        Width
        20  cm

      • Outer Box

        Gross weight
        6.827  kg
        Height
        26.7  cm
        Length
        61.9  cm
        Net weight
        4.344  kg
        Tare weight
        2.483  kg
        Width
        25.4  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.9  cm
        Gross weight
        0.227  kg
        Height
        23.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.181  kg
        Tare weight
        0.046  kg
        Width
        19.4  cm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          * This field is mandatory 

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.