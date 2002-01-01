Home
Micro Hi-Fi System

MC-77/22
  • Digital Power Amplifier Digital Power Amplifier Digital Power Amplifier
    Micro Hi-Fi System

    MC-77/22

    Digital Power Amplifier

    Micro Hi-Fi System with 3 CD changer, 2 x 160 Watts Music Power + 160 watts Acoustic Bass Energy, Logic Deck and wOOx Technology Speaker System

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Micro Hi-Fi System

    Digital Power Amplifier

    Micro Hi-Fi System with 3 CD changer, 2 x 160 Watts Music Power + 160 watts Acoustic Bass Energy, Logic Deck and wOOx Technology Speaker System

    Digital Power Amplifier

    Micro Hi-Fi System with 3 CD changer, 2 x 160 Watts Music Power + 160 watts Acoustic Bass Energy, Logic Deck and wOOx Technology Speaker System

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Micro Hi-Fi System

    Digital Power Amplifier

    Micro Hi-Fi System with 3 CD changer, 2 x 160 Watts Music Power + 160 watts Acoustic Bass Energy, Logic Deck and wOOx Technology Speaker System

      Digital Power Amplifier

      wOOx loudspeaker technology for deep and powerful bass

      wOOx loudspeaker technology for deep and powerful bass

      wOOx technology creates a superior bass sound by capturing and enhancing low frequency bass for a dramatically enhanced bass and sound experience.

      Ferro Fluid Cone Dome Tweeters

      Ferro Fluid Cone Dome Tweeters

      Incredible Surround™ for enhanced audio enjoyment

      Incredible Surround is an audio technology from Philips that dramatically magnifies the sound field to immerse you in the audio. Using state-of-the-art electronic phase shifting, Incredible Surround mixes sounds from left and right in such a way that it expands the virtual distance between the two speakers. This wider spread greatly enhances the stereo effect and creates a more natural sound dimension. Incredible Surround allows you to experience total surround with greater depth and width of sound, without the use of additional speakers.

      Treble and Bass Control for easy high and low tone settings

      Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music, while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to play back music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2 x 160 watts music power
        Sound Enhancement
        • wOOx technology
        • Incredible Surround
        • Treble and Bass Control

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 2-way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • wOOx Bass Radiator
        • 5.25" woofer
        • Cone Dome Tweeter
        • Speaker grilles detachable

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Shuffle Play
        • 40-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/disc/programme
        Loader Type
        • Motorised
        • Tray
        Cassette Playback Modes
        • Auto reverse
        • Full Auto Stop
        • Tape Counter
        Cassette Deck Technology
        Full Logical
        Number of Discs
        3

      • Audio Recording

        Recording Media
        Tape
        Tape Recording Enhancement
        • Automatic Recording Level
        • CD Synchro-Start Recording

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        40
        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        • LW
        Tuner Enhancements
        • Auto Store
        • Easy Set (Plug and Play)
        RDS
        • Station Name
        • Programme Type
        • Radio Text
        • RDS Clock Set
        • News

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Line in
        Headphones
        3.5 mm
        Other connections
        • FM Antenna
        • MW Antenna
        • Subwoofer out
        • Digital audio out

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        FTD
        Indications
        DIM mode
        Eco Power Standby
        1 watt

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        FM/MW Antenna
        Remote control
        35-key with 2 x AA Batteries

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        180  mm
        Set Height
        264  mm
        Set Depth
        322  mm
        Main speaker width
        130  mm
        Main speaker height
        264  mm
        Main speaker depth
        215  mm
        Packaging Width
        477  mm
        Packaging Height
        350  mm
        Packaging Depth
        577  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        14.8  kg

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.