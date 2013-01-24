Home
LED Professional Work Light

HL22M rechargeable headlamp

    See better, work better

    The lightweight Philips HL22M headlamp provides bright white light where you need it. Variable output, two preset modes of up to 150 and 300 lumens, an integrated flash function plus the motion sensor make it a versatile, hands-free tool.

      See better, work better

      Rechargeable motion-sensing LED headlamp

      • Up to 300 lumens of brightness
      • Motion-sensing
      • Rechargeable
      • Impact-resistant casing

      Clear white 6500 K light

      The Philips HL22M features a powerful white light with a 110° beam angle. It illuminates as far as 70 metres ahead at up to 300 lumens in Boost mode. The 6500 K light is easy on the eye, improving visual comfort and reducing eye strain for fatigue-free working.

      From 50 to 300 lumens

      Turn the side-mounted control to gradually vary the output between 50 and 300 lumens. This unique feature of the Philips HL22M allows you to light every detail with pinpoint precision, wherever you're working.

      Two preset modes

      Match the light intensity to your work needs by turning the side-mounted knob or selecting one of the two presets. If you want the balanced mode, press the "M" button once and enjoy 150 lumens of stable light. Press twice for the Boost mode of 300 lumens. You also can use the integrated flashing-light function by pressing it for the third time.

      Motion-sensor mode

      The Philips HL22M comes with a motion-sensor mode for hands-free use. This means you can control the headlamp by waving your hand in front of the sensor. To activate the sensor mode, turn on your lamp, press the motion-sensing button until the blue light on the top-left corner illuminates and enjoy hands-free control.

      Rotating light module

      The Philips HL22M headlight features a 45° rotating light module to direct the light exactly where you need it and get the job done.

      Fast-charge, long-life battery

      The Philips HL22M headlight takes less than three hours to fully charge. With a battery designed to last from 3 to 12 hours, it lets you work a full day without interruption. Then recharge overnight, ready to go again the next day.

      Rechargeable via micro USB

      The Philips HL22M headlamp can be charged by micro USB cable (included in the pack).

      Comfortable headband

      The Philips HL22M boasts an anti-slip elastic headband which fits comfortably around your head. The headband is easily adjustable and comes with extra colour clips to aid identification when several head torches are in use.

      IK07 impact-resistant casing

      We designed our Philips HL22M with a rubber coating material for better grip and enhanced durability. Conforming to international impact-resistance standard IK07, the robust Philips HL22M headlamp is built to withstand the toughest working environments.

      IP67 splash and dust protected

      The Philips HL22M conforms to international splash- and dust-resistance rating IP67. Built to rigorous manufacturing standards with multiple sealing processes, your headlamp is resistant to splashed water and protected from dust.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL74X1
        Ordering code
        00824431

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery capacity
        1400  mAh
        Wattage
        3  W
        Battery run time (eco)
        up to 6 H at 150 lm, 12 H at 50 lm
        Battery type
        Li-ion battery
        Charging cable type
        1 m Micro USB cable
        Plug type
        Not included
        Battery charging time
        2.8 hours
        Power Source
        3.7 V, 1400 mAh
        Voltage
        3.7 V (Battery)
        Battery run time (boost)
        up to 3 H at 300 lm

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        110°  degree
        Colour temperature
        6500  K
        LED lifetime
        >10000  hrs
        Light intensity (boost)
        450 lux at 0.5 m
        Light intensity (eco)
        220 lux and 70 lux at 0.5 m
        Light output (eco)
        150 lumens and 50 lumens
        Light output
        300 lumens

      • Outer pack information

        Gross weight per piece
        1300  g
        Height
        10.7  cm
        Length
        19.8  cm
        Width
        17  cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018008244
        EAN3
        8719018008251

      • Packed product information

        Height
        4.8  cm
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with cable
        170  g
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Weight without batteries
        115  g
        Size
        Compact
        Cable length
        1 m

      • Product description

        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP67
        Magnet
        No
        Materials and finishing
        Rubber
        Operating Temperature
        0°C to 50  °C
        Orientable light
        45° rotatable headlamp
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        Range
        Headlamp
        Headband
        Soft and anti-slip headband

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Motion sensing headlamp
        Expected benefits
        • See better
        • Work better

