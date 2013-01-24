Search terms
See better, work better
The lightweight Philips HL22M headlamp provides bright white light where you need it. Variable output, two preset modes of up to 150 and 300 lumens, an integrated flash function plus the motion sensor make it a versatile, hands-free tool. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
See better, work better
The lightweight Philips HL22M headlamp provides bright white light where you need it. Variable output, two preset modes of up to 150 and 300 lumens, an integrated flash function plus the motion sensor make it a versatile, hands-free tool. See all benefits
See better, work better
The lightweight Philips HL22M headlamp provides bright white light where you need it. Variable output, two preset modes of up to 150 and 300 lumens, an integrated flash function plus the motion sensor make it a versatile, hands-free tool. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
See better, work better
The lightweight Philips HL22M headlamp provides bright white light where you need it. Variable output, two preset modes of up to 150 and 300 lumens, an integrated flash function plus the motion sensor make it a versatile, hands-free tool. See all benefits
The Philips HL22M features a powerful white light with a 110° beam angle. It illuminates as far as 70 metres ahead at up to 300 lumens in Boost mode. The 6500 K light is easy on the eye, improving visual comfort and reducing eye strain for fatigue-free working.
Turn the side-mounted control to gradually vary the output between 50 and 300 lumens. This unique feature of the Philips HL22M allows you to light every detail with pinpoint precision, wherever you're working.
Match the light intensity to your work needs by turning the side-mounted knob or selecting one of the two presets. If you want the balanced mode, press the "M" button once and enjoy 150 lumens of stable light. Press twice for the Boost mode of 300 lumens. You also can use the integrated flashing-light function by pressing it for the third time.
The Philips HL22M comes with a motion-sensor mode for hands-free use. This means you can control the headlamp by waving your hand in front of the sensor. To activate the sensor mode, turn on your lamp, press the motion-sensing button until the blue light on the top-left corner illuminates and enjoy hands-free control.
The Philips HL22M headlight features a 45° rotating light module to direct the light exactly where you need it and get the job done.
The Philips HL22M headlight takes less than three hours to fully charge. With a battery designed to last from 3 to 12 hours, it lets you work a full day without interruption. Then recharge overnight, ready to go again the next day.
The Philips HL22M headlamp can be charged by micro USB cable (included in the pack).
The Philips HL22M boasts an anti-slip elastic headband which fits comfortably around your head. The headband is easily adjustable and comes with extra colour clips to aid identification when several head torches are in use.
We designed our Philips HL22M with a rubber coating material for better grip and enhanced durability. Conforming to international impact-resistance standard IK07, the robust Philips HL22M headlamp is built to withstand the toughest working environments.
The Philips HL22M conforms to international splash- and dust-resistance rating IP67. Built to rigorous manufacturing standards with multiple sealing processes, your headlamp is resistant to splashed water and protected from dust.
Ordering information
Electrical characteristics
Light characteristics
Outer pack information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Product description
Marketing specifications