See better, work better
The upgraded Philips rechargeable LED inspection lamp gives you the bright natural light you need. High-quality LEDs provide dual power modes of 300 and 120 lumens. And its new lithium battery lasts 5 times longer than standard batteries. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Philips RCH21S provides a wide beam angle of 90°, lighting up your entire work area. This beam of white light provides just the right amount of light, in just the right places, so you can see every detail as you work.
When you're concentrating on the job, it's easy to drop and break an inspection lamp. Even if you are careful, colleagues might not be. With the robust Philips RCH21S, you don't have to worry. It has been tested for impact resistance, being dropped on its 6 faces from a height of 1.5 metres (about shoulder height) a total of 36 times. Dropped from this height, this many times, most standard lamps would break.
Equipped with high quality LEDs, the Philips RCH21S offers a useful dual power mode. Boost mode gives you a powerful 300 lumens of light output, helping you spot even the smallest of details. And if you're using the lamp for a long time, you can select eco mode to preserve battery life. At a reduced 120 lumens of output you'll still achieve a high quality bright light for up to 6 hours.
Equipped with high quality LEDs, the Philips RCH21S rechargeable lamp provides you with an intense white light so you can defeat darkness as you work. While the bright, wide beam allows you to see clearly, the 6000 K natural light is also gentle on your eyes to prevent fatigue.
Conforming to international impact resistance standard IK08, the Philips RCH21S has a rubber cover that further protects an already robust housing. Put simply, this inspection lamp was designed to withstand the toughest work environments. Because we know even the most careful workers accidentally drop their tools from time to time.
With the adjustable and retractable multi-angle hook, you can hang this lamp anywhere you need to. With a strong rear magnet, you can also easily attach to any metal surface, leaving both your hands free to work.
RCH21S is equipped with our new long-life lithium battery that guarantees 1500 recharge cycles. This provides 5 times longer life than the standard lithium battery in most inspection lamps on the market. Need to move around your workshop as you work? No problem. Simply remove the Philips RCH21S from the dock. In Eco mode the new battery provides you with 6 hours of continuous cordless use, and up to 3.5 hours in Normal mode.
Highly resistant to most chemicals and workshop solvents, your Philips RCH21S is built to survive in the toughest of workshop environments.
Philips RCH21S conforms to international splash water and dust resistance rating of IP65. Built with rigorous manufacturing and multiple sealing processes, your lamp is highly resistant to splashed water and protected from dust.
