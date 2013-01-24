Advanced rechargeable battery provides 5 x the charges

When you buy a rechargeable tool, you want to know the battery will last. The Philips MatchLine MDLS comes with an advanced battery that lasts 5 x longer than traditional rechargeable batteries. With 1500 charging cycles, instead of the standard 300, you get the equivalent of approximately five working years of continuous use – dramatically reducing replacement costs. And it's frustrating when a battery dies halfway through a job. After a complete charge in less than three hours, you get over six hours of continuous use in normal mode. Which means quality light for most of the working day.