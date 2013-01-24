High Colour Rendering Index of 92 reveals true colour

The higher the Colour Rendering Index (CRI), the easier it is to identify the right colour. Lamps with a low CRI value cause some colours to appear unnatural. Light sources with a CRI of 90 or above are best for tasks requiring the most accurate colour match. Fitted with 48 Lumileds Luxeon LEDs, the Philips MatchLine PJH20 delivers light with a CRI of 92. With a powerful light source like this, you can be sure you're revealing the true colour. So you'll easily and quickly spot the colour you need, without using a spectrometer — leaving the colour-matching mistakes to your competitors.