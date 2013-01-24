Search terms
See better, work better
Our compact, cabled LED professional work light has been designed for all maintenance jobs. Its powerful LEDs give a strong and homogenous 330 lumen beam, while its 360° rotating hook provides a hands-free working environment. See all benefits
As well as resisting knocks, the inspection lamp cases are resistant to water, chemicals and workshop solvents.
Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat the darkness. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.
Strong impact resistance -IK07
The 360° adjustable and retractable hook, along with a 5-metre cable, makes it possible to hang this LED inspection lamp on any surface, leaving both of your hands free for the job.
The high quality white LEDs provide 330 lm of light output to ensure that you are not left in the dark when trying to spot even the smallest details.
With a wide beam angle of 120°, this LED inspection lamp will enable you to focus on a specific part and deliver the right amount of light that you need.
Our CBL10 LED inspection lamp is water-resistant and dust-resistant and conforms to IP54 standard.
