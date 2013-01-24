Home
LED Inspection lamps

RCH21 Rechargeable Lamp with Docking

LPL33X1
    This new generation of Philips rechargeable LED work lights is designed for all maintenance jobs. Thanks to their unique, shock-proof and flexible heads housing high-quality LEDs, strong light is delivered under all circumstances. See all benefits

    This new generation of Philips rechargeable LED work lights is designed for all maintenance jobs. Thanks to their unique, shock-proof and flexible heads housing high-quality LEDs, strong light is delivered under all circumstances.

    This new generation of Philips rechargeable LED work lights is designed for all maintenance jobs. Thanks to their unique, shock-proof and flexible heads housing high-quality LEDs, strong light is delivered under all circumstances. See all benefits

    This new generation of Philips rechargeable LED work lights is designed for all maintenance jobs. Thanks to their unique, shock-proof and flexible heads housing high-quality LEDs, strong light is delivered under all circumstances. See all benefits

      See better, work better

      Rechargeable, compact LED professional work light

      • High Quality LED
      • 240 lm Boost/ 120 lm Eco
      • Ultra-durable battery
      • 360° Retractable Hook and Magnet

      Defeat the darkness with soft natural light

      Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat the darkness. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

      Strong impact resistance -IK07

      Strong impact resistance -IK07

      5 x longer lifetime with new battery

      The RCH21 features advanced battery technology. It lasts 5 x longer than traditional rechargeable batteries, offering 1500 charging cycles instead of the standard 300. This battery will last the lifetime of your LED inspection lamp!

      Find-Me red light when in stand-by mode

      Never lose your lamp again with our innovative Find-Me function. One red LED keeps your work light visible in stand-by mode without affecting battery autonomy.

      90° flexible light module

      The Philips RCH21 features a unique and innovative 90° flippable light module, ensuring 360° illumination.

      Hands-free: 360° retractable hook and strong magnet

      The 360°, adjustable and retractable hook makes it possible to hang the RCH21 anywhere. With its strong magnet, you can firmly fix the work light to any surface, leaving both hands free for the job.

      High quality LED light: 240 lm Boost & 120 lm Eco

      The high quality LEDs provide 240 lm of light output in Boost mode, and 120 lm in Eco mode, allowing you to spot even the smallest details in any dark place.

      Long autonomy and super-fast recharge

      With a long autonomy of up to 6 hours in eco mode and super-fast recharge in less than 1.5 hours, this LED inspection lamp will last all day long.

      Protected against water, dust and solvents — IP54

      Our RCH21 LED inspection lamp is resistant to water, dust and solvents and conforms to IP54 standard.

      Wide beam angle: 90°

      The 90° wide beam angle allows for illumination of large work areas.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL33X1
        Ordering code
        39417731

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery capacity
        1800  mAh
        Battery charging time
        Up to 1.5  hrs
        Battery run time
        Up to 3.5 hours
        Battery type
        Lithium
        Charging cable type
        USB port with Docking station
        Plug type
        EU or UK
        Power source
        Battery
        Voltage
        3.2  V
        Wattage
        2  W
        Battery run time (eco)
        Up to 6 hours

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        90  degree
        Colour temperature
        6000  K
        LED lifetime
        10,000  hrs
        Light output
        240  lumen
        Light output (Eco)
        120  lumen

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900394177
        EAN3
        8727900394184

      • Packed product information

        Height
        8  cm
        Length
        18.5  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with batteries
        220  g
        Width
        11  cm
        Size
        Standard

      • Product description

        Hook
        360° retractable hook
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP54
        Magnet
        Yes
        Materials and finishing
        Robust rubber and polycarbonate
        Number of LEDs
        6 Pcs Lumileds 3535HE
        Operating Temperature
        -20 to 50  °C
        Orientable light
        90-degree flip
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        Range
        RCH

