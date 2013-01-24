Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

LED Inspection lamps

Penlight Premium Gen2 Rechargeable Light

LPL28RECHX1
  • See better, work better See better, work better See better, work better
    -{discount-value}

    LED Inspection lamps Penlight Premium Gen2 Rechargeable Light

    LPL28RECHX1

    See better, work better

    Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 offers an unprecedented combination of high-quality light in both an inspection and pointer light, with new aluminium housing and chemical/water/dust-resistance in one slim pen. A real all-in-one choice! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    LED Inspection lamps Penlight Premium Gen2 Rechargeable Light

    See better, work better

    Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 offers an unprecedented combination of high-quality light in both an inspection and pointer light, with new aluminium housing and chemical/water/dust-resistance in one slim pen. A real all-in-one choice! See all benefits

    See better, work better

    Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 offers an unprecedented combination of high-quality light in both an inspection and pointer light, with new aluminium housing and chemical/water/dust-resistance in one slim pen. A real all-in-one choice! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    LED Inspection lamps Penlight Premium Gen2 Rechargeable Light

    See better, work better

    Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 offers an unprecedented combination of high-quality light in both an inspection and pointer light, with new aluminium housing and chemical/water/dust-resistance in one slim pen. A real all-in-one choice! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all penlight

      See better, work better

      Compact, USB-rechargeable LED worker's companion

      • High Quality LED
      • 145 lm + 120 lm pointer
      • Robust Aluminium Housing
      • Rechargeable with USB
      Strong impact resistance -IK07

      Strong impact resistance -IK07

      Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

      As well as resisting knocks, the inspection lamp cases are resistant to water, chemicals and workshop solvents.

      Wide beam angle: up to 90°

      "Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 has a beam angle of up to 90°, illuminating a large area to make your quick inspections more simple."

      Powerful focus light: 120 lumens

      Annoyed by the low quality of focus light? Don't worry. The upgraded Penlight Premium Gen2 pointer offers a powerful 120 lm of focus light that enables you to see what remains hidden for others. Thanks to its ultra-slim design, Philips Penlight Gen2 can be manoeuvred through very small spaces, and its strong LED source will illuminate everything.

      High quality LED light up to 145 lm

      Don't miss out! Small and energetic, Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 provides an amazing light output of 145 lm with its high-quality white LEDs. This slim companion ensures that you are not left in the dark when trying to spot even the smallest details.

      Water and dust-protected -IP54

      Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 conforms to the IP54 standard. This slim inspection tool is fully protected against water, humidity and dust from both inside and outside of your workshop.

      Ready for use within two hours

      Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 is the only compact tool which is equipped with a fast-charging battery. Your pen tool is charged in 2 hours and ready for up to 6 hours of work. Philips Penlight Premium Gen2, your reliable hard-working tool companion which only needs a small recharge each day.

      80° swivel hook with magnet

      With the 80° swivel hook with magnet, you can place this penlight on any surface, leaving your hands free to do your work.

      Improved colour scheme for easy relocation

      "Thanks to its new colour scheme, the light has an improved visual design and can be spotted more easily. You'll never need to worry about losing your best inspection pen tool ever again!"

      Defeat the darkness with soft natural light

      Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 features powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. The wide beam of bright light is distributed evenly over the illuminated area, giving you the best possible overview and lighting up every detail with pinpoint precision. With a colour temperature of 6000 K, our LEDs produce a natural white light that's easy on the eye, improving visual comfort and reducing eye strain for fatigue-free working.

      Technical Specifications

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        4
        Gross weight
        1.344  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 27900 39220 0

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL28RECHX1
        Ordering code
        39220394

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery capacity
        1200  mAh
        Battery charging time
        2  hrs
        Battery run time
        Up to 6 hours
        Battery type
        Lithium
        Charging cable type
        Micro-USB port
        Plug type
        EU
        Power source
        Rechargeable
        Voltage
        100–240  V
        Wattage
        5  W

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        80  degree
        Beam angle (pointer)
        15  degree
        Colour temperature
        6000  K
        LED lifetime
        Up to 10,000  hrs
        Light output
        145  lumen
        Light output (pointer)
        120  lumen

      • Outer pack information

        Gross weight per piece
        1344  g

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900392203
        EAN3
        8727900392210

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        4
        Weight with batteries
        107  g
        Size
        Compact

      • Product description

        Hook
        80° swivel clip
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP54
        Magnet
        Yes
        Materials and finishing
        Robust metal housing
        Number of LEDs
        5
        Operating Temperature
        -10 to 50  °C
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        Range
        Penlight

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products