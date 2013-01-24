Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

LED Inspection lamps

Penlight Professional Compact Lamp

LPL19B1
  • See better, work better See better, work better See better, work better
    -{discount-value}

    LED Inspection lamps Penlight Professional Compact Lamp

    LPL19B1

    See better, work better

    The Philips LED Penlight Inspection Lamp is the perfect tool for quick inspection work, combining high-quality LEDs and water and dust resistance (IP54) with a small, easy-to-use form. See all benefits

    LED Inspection lamps Penlight Professional Compact Lamp

    See better, work better

    The Philips LED Penlight Inspection Lamp is the perfect tool for quick inspection work, combining high-quality LEDs and water and dust resistance (IP54) with a small, easy-to-use form. See all benefits

    See better, work better

    The Philips LED Penlight Inspection Lamp is the perfect tool for quick inspection work, combining high-quality LEDs and water and dust resistance (IP54) with a small, easy-to-use form. See all benefits

    LED Inspection lamps Penlight Professional Compact Lamp

    See better, work better

    The Philips LED Penlight Inspection Lamp is the perfect tool for quick inspection work, combining high-quality LEDs and water and dust resistance (IP54) with a small, easy-to-use form. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all penlight

      See better, work better

      Professional portable inspection tool

      • High Quality LED x 6
      • 130 lm +20 lm pointer
      • Up to 11h Autonomy / 3 x AAA
      • Water and Dust Protected IP54
      Water and dust protected -IP54

      Water and dust protected -IP54

      The LED inspection lamp is water resistant and conforms to IP54.

      Strong impact resistance -IK07

      Strong impact resistance -IK07

      Focus light: 20 lm

      The focus light will enable you to see what remains hidden for others; thanks to its ultra-slim design, the lamp can be manoeuvred into very small cavities and the strong LED source will illuminate all.

      Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

      As well as resisting knocks, the inspection lamp cases are resistant to water, chemicals and workshop solvents.

      High-quality LED light up to 130 lumens

      As the international market leader in car lighting, we have years of experience and know-how in light. Philips LED inspection lamps are equipped with high-quality LEDs. Our LEDs combine strong light performance with natural colour rendering for fatigue-free work.

      Defeat the darkness with soft natural light

      Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat the darkness. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

      Technical Specifications

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        6
        Length
        26  cm
        Width
        13  cm
        Height
        11.1  cm
        Gross weight
        0.6  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 27900 38820 3

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL19B1
        Ordering code
        38819031

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery run time
        Up to 11 hours
        Battery type
        3 x Philips AAA
        Power source
        Battery
        Voltage
        4.5  V
        Wattage
        1.3  W

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        35-44  degree
        Colour temperature
        6000  K
        LED lifetime
        10,000  hrs
        Light output
        130  lumen
        Light output (pointer)
        20  lumen

      • Outer pack information

        Gross weight per piece
        640  g
        Height
        11  cm
        Length
        25.8  cm
        Width
        15.1  cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900388190
        EAN3
        8727900388206

      • Packed product information

        Height
        3.1  cm
        Length
        17.2  cm
        Weight with batteries
        70  g
        Width
        1.8  cm
        Weight without batteries
        38  g
        Size
        Compact

      • Product description

        Hook
        Standard clip
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP54
        Magnet
        No
        Number of LEDs
        7
        Operating Temperature
        0 to 40  °C
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        Range
        Penlight

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products