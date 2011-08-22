Record your conversations
The hands-free headset is ideal for people on the move who desire good-quality sound and clear voice recording. Its in-cord mini-microphone is discreet and the tie clip ensures that the microphone is always in the perfect position for optimal recording.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With the handy clip, the microphone can easily be attached to collars, ties or other clothing. Just plug it into your Digital Pocket Memo or Voice Tracer. No other installation is necessary.
The total Philips solution will produce outstanding results in all situations.
The sensitive electret condenser picks up every acoustic detail for perfect sound reproduction and studio quality.
Lightweight and easy to attach, this solution is perfect for mobile and stationary use.
Recording the speaker's voice only, the unidirectional microphone is ideal for capturing good quality sound and clear voice.
Durable and premium quality materials make the hands-free headset suitable for extended use.
