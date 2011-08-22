Search terms

Hands-free headset

LFH0331/00
    The hands-free headset is ideal for people on the move who desire good-quality sound and clear voice recording. Its in-cord mini-microphone is discreet and the tie clip ensures that the microphone is always in the perfect position for optimal recording.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Record your conversations

      Ideal for digital recorders

      A tie clip keeps the microphone always in place

      With the handy clip, the microphone can easily be attached to collars, ties or other clothing. Just plug it into your Digital Pocket Memo or Voice Tracer. No other installation is necessary.

      Achieve optimal results with a total Philips solution

      The total Philips solution will produce outstanding results in all situations.

      Condenser microphone for superb recording quality

      The sensitive electret condenser picks up every acoustic detail for perfect sound reproduction and studio quality.

      Lightweight solution for the mobile dictation user

      Lightweight and easy to attach, this solution is perfect for mobile and stationary use.

      Unidirectional design picks up speaker’s voice only

      Recording the speaker's voice only, the unidirectional microphone is ideal for capturing good quality sound and clear voice.

      Durable materials enhance quality for extended use

      Durable and premium quality materials make the hands-free headset suitable for extended use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Microphone

        Connector
        • 3.5 mm
        • mono
        • right-angled
        Connector finish
        Gold-plated
        Directivity
        unidirectional
        Frequency response
        20–20,000 Hz
        Impedance
        approx. 2.2 kOhm @ 1 kHz
        Standard operating voltage
        3 V–10 V
        Type
        electret condenser microphone
        Sensitivity
        -60 dB ± 2 dB

      • Earphone

        Cable length
        1.1 m/3.6 ft.
        Connector
        • 3.5 mm
        • mono
        • right-angled
        Connector finish
        Gold-plated
        Frequency response
        20–20,000 Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        108 dB
        Sound modus
        mono
        Technology
        dynamic
        Type
        earphone
        Maximum power output
        10 mW

      • Green specifications

        Compliant to 2002/95/EC (RoHS)
        yes
        Lead-free soldered product
        yes

      • Accessories

        Tie clip
        yes

      • Design and finishing

        Colour(s)
        black/silver

