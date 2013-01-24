Home
    What if you could always be in the perfect place to listen to the music you love? Exquisitely tuned drivers, excellent Active Noise Cancelling and the right fit combine to create the perfect listening environment. Wherever you are. See all benefits

      • Noise Cancellation Pro+
      • 40 mm drivers
      Philips Fidelio. Engineered for exceptional performance

      Philips Fidelio. Engineered for exceptional performance

      From the sound to the materials, these over-ear closed-back wireless headphones are crafted to bring you deep into the music. No matter what size or shape your head is, the soft memory-foam ear-cup cushions fit closely and the music pauses if you take the headphones off.

      40 mm drivers. Natural, balanced sound

      40 mm drivers. Natural, balanced sound

      The perfectly tuned drivers in these Hi-Res Audio certified headphones deliver beautifully balanced sound - whether ANC is turned on or off. Bass is tight and impactful without being overpowering. Midrange frequencies are full and smooth. High frequencies sparkle with detail.

      State-of-the-art hybrid Active Noise Cancelling

      State-of-the-art hybrid Active Noise Cancelling

      Listen at the perfect volume - wherever you are. Adaptive noise cancelling uses one external mic and one internal mic to filter out unwanted sounds, leaving you free to immerse. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.

      Dual mics for crystal-clear calls. On-board voice control

      Dual mics for crystal-clear calls. On-board voice control

      Two mics in each ear cup focus on the sound of your voice, dramatically reducing noise from the world around you. The fully integrated Google Assistant and Alexa are there to help you pull up your favourite playlists as soon as you ask.

      Touch controls. 38 hours play time (32 hours with ANC)*

      Touch controls. 38 hours play time (32 hours with ANC)*

      A full charge gives you more than a day of music and a speedy 15 minute charge gives you 6 hours play time. There are touch controls for music and calls and buttons for ANC on the ear cups, which also fold flat for easy storage.

      Connect to any source. Wireless or wired

      Connect to any source. Wireless or wired

      Solid Bluetooth connectivity, with AAC support for iOS devices and aptX HD for Android or Windows, ensures the best possible sound when streaming. The detachable cable lets you plug into high resolution equipment for wired listening.

      Philips Headphones app. Customise your experience

      Philips Headphones app. Customise your experience

      The Philips Headphones app lets you adjust the level of noise cancellation by switching between preset ANC modes. It also features a dedicated equaliser, and you can use the app to control the music you're streaming or access song information.

      One-touch pairing. Google Fast Pair

      One-touch pairing. Google Fast Pair

      Google Fast Pair lets you pair your headphones to a compatible Android device with a single tap. When the headphones are placed near your Android device, you are automatically asked if you want to connect.

      Crafted for listening. Premium design

      Crafted for listening. Premium design

      Lightweight aluminium and responsibly sourced Muirhead leather ensure that these wireless headphones feel as premium as the sound. The aluminium of the ear-cup rings is in matte dark satin, with embossed Philips Fidelio branding. The music pauses automatically when you take the headphones off.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        USB-C cable
        Audio cable
        yes
        Aeroplane adapter
        yes
        Carry case
        yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        • Streaming Format: SBC
        • aptX
        • Aptx-HD
        • AAC
        Bluetooth version
        5.1
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        2

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call Management
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between 2 calls
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call
        • Switch between call and music

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Music play time(ANC off)
        38  hrs
        *
        Music play time(ANC on)
        32  hrs
        *
        Battery lifetime
        38 hrs*

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Frequency range
        7–40,000 Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Sensitivity
        103  dB

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10839 1
        Height
        26  cm
        Length
        25.4  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Width
        22.8  cm
        Gross weight
        3.824  kg
        Tare weight
        2.6  kg
        Net weight
        1.224  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        7.8  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 10839 4
        Height
        24.1  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        Width
        21  cm
        Gross weight
        1.118  kg
        Net weight
        0.408  kg
        Tare weight
        0.71  kg
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        5.15  cm
        Height
        20.35  cm
        Weight
        0.36  kg
        Width
        19  cm

          Awards

          • Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.
          • Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Google Fast Pair is not available in certain languages and countries.

