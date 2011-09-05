Discontinued
HTS3541/12
Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speaker drivers offering powerful surround sound and Full HD 1080p with Blu-ray Disc playback.
Blu-ray
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Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
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Only for models that are Wi-Fi ready, for details, please refer to the product specification.