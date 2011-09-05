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Discontinued

5.1 Home theatre

HTS3541/12

Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speaker drivers offering powerful surround sound and Full HD 1080p with Blu-ray Disc playback.

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from compact speakers

Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

  • Blu-ray

300 W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

300 W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

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Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

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