This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favourite recipes.
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result for both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
The dishwasher safe accessories are: a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough; a stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables; various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating; break resistant blender of 1 L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients; an emulsifying disc to prepare food such as whipped cream and mayonnaise; a chopper mill to grind, for example, coffee beans.
The generous 2.1-l bowl (1.5-l working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.
A 1.75 litre break-resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 litre for up to 5 smoothie portions at once.
Match the colour of the speed with the colour of the accessory for optimised results.
The accessory storage box keeps all your Philips food processor accessories easily at hand. It also helps you to keep all the sharp stainless steel accessories out of harm's way!
This Philips food processor is designed to be very easy to assemble. Its parts simply click together thanks to the clever form fitting design of the accessories.
Full metal stainless steel discs ensure fast processing so you can spend less effort in preparing homemade meals
All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.
For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.
