Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Viva Collection

Food processor

HR7761/01
Find support for this product
1 Awards
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Food processor

    HR7761/01
    Find support for this product

    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    This Philips Food Processor has a 3-in-1 compact setup with a 2 l bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 5 stainless steel disc inserts enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favourite recipes. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Viva Collection Food processor

    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    This Philips Food Processor has a 3-in-1 compact setup with a 2 l bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 5 stainless steel disc inserts enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favourite recipes. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all food-processor

      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      Create homemade cakes, gratins, salads and more

      • 750 W
      • Compact 3-in-1 setup
      • 2.1 l bowl
      • Accessories for + 28 functions
      750 W motor for powerful processing

      750 W motor for powerful processing

      This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favourite recipes.

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result for both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

      Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

      Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

      The dishwasher safe accessories are: a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough; a stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables; various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating; break resistant blender of 1 L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients; an emulsifying disc to prepare food such as whipped cream and mayonnaise; a chopper mill to grind, for example, coffee beans.

      Break-resistant jar for intensive use

      Break-resistant jar for intensive use

      A 1.75 litre break-resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 litre for up to 5 smoothie portions at once.

      Up to 5 portions in one go

      Up to 5 portions in one go

      The generous 2.1-l bowl (1.5-l working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

      Colour-coded accessory and speed combinations

      Colour-coded accessory and speed combinations

      Match the colour of the speed with the colour of the accessory for optimised results.

      Form-fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

      Form-fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

      This Philips food processor is designed to be very easy to assemble. Its parts simply click together thanks to the clever form fitting design of the accessories.

      Disc inserts to slice, shred and granulate

      Disc inserts to slice, shred and granulate

      Simply select the right disc insert (slicing, shredding, granulating) to prepare your favourite food and click it on the disc holder.

      Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

      Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

      Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

      2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

      2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

      For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

      Dishwasher-safe accessories

      Dishwasher-safe accessories

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Blade unit S-blade
        • Coarse shredding tool
        • Coarse slicing tool
        • Emulsifying tool
        • Fine shredding tool
        • Fine slicing tool
        • Granulating tool
        • Jar
        • Julienne tool
        • Kneading tool
        • Mill

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        2 + pulse
        Product features
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Pulse

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        750  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50–60  Hz
        Capacity bowl
        2  l
        Capacity jar
        1.75  l
        Capacity mill
        250  ml
        Cord length
        1.0  m
        RPM blender (max)
        21,000  rpm
        RPM bowl (max)
        1900  rpm
        Working capacity bowl
        1.5  l
        Working capacity jar
        1.0  l

      • Design

        Colour
        Oyster metallic

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        Plastic SAN
        Material of main body
        Plastic ABS

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        210 x 210 x 368  mm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.