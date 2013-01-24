Home
Food processor

HR7754/01
1 Awards
  Professional results at speed
    Food processor

    HR7754/01
    1 Awards

    Professional results at speed

    This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system, which automatically selects the best settings for each application.

    Food processor

    Professional results at speed

    Professional results at speed

      Professional results at speed

      Automatic speed selection with SmartControl

      SmartControl system

      SmartControl system

      The SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application.

      Powerful 800 Watt motor

      Powerful 800 Watt motor to easily process large batches.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cleaning
        All accessories dishwasher safe
        Cake batter capacity
        700 g
        Power
        800 W
        Voltage
        230 V
        Motor
        Universal, radio/TV interference suppressed
        Cord length
        100, double insulated with moulded-on plug m
        Colour(s)
        White with vapour dusk yellow
        Speeds
        smart control
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Safety
        Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor
        Bowl content
        2.5 l

      • Accessories

        Juice extractor
        For making juice from fresh fruit and vegetables
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        For medium slicing of vegetables and fruit
        Balloon beater
        For whipping, whisking and emulsifying application
        Granulating insert medium
        For granulating potatoes
        Stainless steel blade
        For chopping, blending, kneading, pureeing, mixing
        Adjustable slicing disc
        For slicing of vegetables and fruit
        Kneading tool
        For kneading and mixing all kinds of dough
        Shredding insert medium
        For medium shredding of vegetables, fruit
        Shredding insert fine
        For fine shredding of fruit and vegetables
        Blender beaker (1.5 l)
        For blending, pureeing and shaking of fruits

      • Design specifications

        Housing, blender lid, pusher, inlay bowl
        PP
        Insert holder, feeding tray, sausage horns
        ABS
        Metal knife and inserts
        stainless steel and ABS
        Juice extractor
        PP
        Adjustable slicing disc
        POM, ABS, stainless steel
        Meat mincer processing tube and worm shaft
        alu - alloy
        Screw cap and panel
        stainless steel and ABS
        Fruit filter
        PP, stainless steel
        Foil on panel button
        silicone rubber
        Balloon beater
        Metal balloon, pom housing
        Bowl, lids, blender jar, blender cup
        SAN
        Tool holder bowl, sausage separator
        POM
        Blender handle, citrus press, kneading accessory
        PP

