Daily Collection

Citrus press

HR2738/01
    With this citrus press you can easily prepare delicious homemade citrus juice. Thanks to its compact design it can easily be stored and all parts are dishwasher safe which will save you time washing up. See all benefits

      Dishwasher-safe, compact design

      • 25 W
      • 0.5 L
      500 ml juice jug providing great capacity for juice making

      Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing.

      Compact design needs minimal space to store

      Compact design needs minimal space to store

      Thanks to its compact design, the juicer fits nicely on your kitchen counter. If you need to store it, it occupies minimal space.

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Colour(s)
        Star white
        Material housing
        PP Plastic
        Material jug
        PP Plastic

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        25  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Capacity jug
        0.5  l
        Plug
        3-pin plug
        Cord length
        0.80  m

