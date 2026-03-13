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HR2505/90

Discontinued

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HR2505/90

HR2505/90

HR2505/90

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505/90 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 944.4 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Viva Collection OnionChef

  • PDF file, 2.8 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

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