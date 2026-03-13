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HR2505/90
Discontinued
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505/90 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Viva Collection OnionChef
All (3)
What can I do to remove the discoloration of the plastic parts?
Can I use the Philips chopper bowl in the microwave?
How can I get rid of the smell on my Philips chopper?
The Philips chopper blade unit sits loosely on the pin