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Discontinued

HR2505/90

HR2505/90

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ChopDrop technology

ChopDrop technology

Recognising how unpleasant and difficult chopping onions is, Philips has cleverly developed ChopDrop technology to allow you to chop them like a chef in an easy way. The uniquely designed chamber keeps the onion in while the three sharp blades chop. Once the pieces reach the optimal size, they are dropped in the bowl: dry and regular every time. Perfect for onions, but also other vegetables, fruit, cheese, nuts and more.

Powerful 500 W motor

Powerful 500 W motor

The powerful 500 W motor of the Philips OnionChef chopper ensures you can chop even hard ingredients quickly and easily.

Sharp stainless steel blades

Philips OnionChef chopper is equipped with sharp stainless steel blades. The three fine blades of the ChopDrop technology ensure dry and regular chopping of delicate ingredients without mashing. The separately provided high-speed chopping blade, however, is capable of crushing even hard ingredients.

Technical specifications

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