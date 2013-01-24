Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Viva Collection

SoupMaker

HR2203/80
  • Enjoy soups, compotes and smoothies in minutes Enjoy soups, compotes and smoothies in minutes Enjoy soups, compotes and smoothies in minutes
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection SoupMaker

    HR2203/80

    Enjoy soups, compotes and smoothies in minutes

    The Philips SoupMaker has 5 pre-set programmes for ultimate versatility. Including puree soup, chunky soup, compote and smoothies. You can also use it as a normal blender.

    Viva Collection SoupMaker

    Enjoy soups, compotes and smoothies in minutes

    The Philips SoupMaker has 5 pre-set programmes for ultimate versatility. Including puree soup, chunky soup, compote and smoothies. You can also use it as a normal blender.

    Enjoy soups, compotes and smoothies in minutes

    The Philips SoupMaker has 5 pre-set programmes for ultimate versatility. Including puree soup, chunky soup, compote and smoothies. You can also use it as a normal blender.

    Viva Collection SoupMaker

    Enjoy soups, compotes and smoothies in minutes

    The Philips SoupMaker has 5 pre-set programmes for ultimate versatility. Including puree soup, chunky soup, compote and smoothies. You can also use it as a normal blender.

    Similar products

    See all soup-maker

      Enjoy soups, compotes and smoothies in minutes

      Healthier, more delicious, more than homemade

      Power 1000 W

      Power 1000 W

      Thanks to efficient 1000 W heating power, your favourite soups are ready within 18 minutes.

      Simple user interface with 5 pre-set settings.

      Simple user interface with 5 pre-set settings.

      Simple user interface with 5 pre-set settings.

      Extra manual blending function for perfect results

      Extra manual blending function for perfect results

      Extra manual blending function for perfect results.

      A recipe book is included offering inspirational recipes

      A recipe book is included offering inspirational recipes

      A recipe book is included with 30 tasty and inspiring recipes and expert tips.

      Soup in less than 18 minutes

      Soup in less than 18 minutes

      The Z-shaped blade design together with the optimised heating profile allows you to create your favourite soups with the perfect texture in 18 minutes or less.

      Easy clean

      Easy clean

      Large 1.2-l jar serves four portions

      Large 1.2-l jar serves four portions

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Design and finishing

        Colour of control panel
        Black
        Colour(s)
        Silver
        Material blade
        Stainless Steel
        Material jar
        Stainless Steel

      • Sustainability

        Stand-by power consumption
        0.5  W

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jar
        1.2  l
        Cord length
        1  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Power
        1000  W
        Voltage
        230  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
        455 x 238 x 355  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        230 x 230 x 345  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        2.58  kg
        Weight of product
        1.75  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.