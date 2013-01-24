  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 29 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

HR2160/50
    This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices, blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W and variable speed settings the possibilities are limitless. See all benefits

      Blend super smoothies, tasty soups and healthy juice

      • 600 W
      • 2 L Plastic Jar
      • Variable speed
      • Pulse, Ice button
      Break-resistant jar

      Break-resistant jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

      Long-lasting, ultra-sharp serrated blades

      Long-lasting, ultra-sharp serrated blades

      Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp blades.

      Detachable blades

      Detachable blades

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blades from the jar.

      All detachable parts are dishwasher-safe

      All detachable parts are dishwasher-safe

      All parts except the Philips blender base are dishwasher-safe.

      Ice crush button

      Ice crush button

      Crush ice with this simple push button.

      Variable speed control

      Set the blender to the speed you want with this easy-to-use rotating knob.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        600  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Capacity blender jar
        2  l
        Effective jar capacity
        1.5  l

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Speeds
        variable

      • Design specifications

        Colour(s)
        Black with silver accents
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Material housing
        PP

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

