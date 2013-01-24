Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Viva Collection

Juicer

HR1854/00
  • Healthy juice made easy Healthy juice made easy Healthy juice made easy
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Juicer

    HR1854/00

    Healthy juice made easy

    Juicing has never been easier. This Philips 550 W juicer HR1854/00 with its extra-large feeding tube will swallow fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. It also has a juice jug that will keep your juice fresh for longer. See all benefits

    Viva Collection Juicer

    Healthy juice made easy

    Juicing has never been easier. This Philips 550 W juicer HR1854/00 with its extra-large feeding tube will swallow fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. It also has a juice jug that will keep your juice fresh for longer. See all benefits

    Healthy juice made easy

    Juicing has never been easier. This Philips 550 W juicer HR1854/00 with its extra-large feeding tube will swallow fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. It also has a juice jug that will keep your juice fresh for longer. See all benefits

    Viva Collection Juicer

    Healthy juice made easy

    Juicing has never been easier. This Philips 550 W juicer HR1854/00 with its extra-large feeding tube will swallow fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. It also has a juice jug that will keep your juice fresh for longer. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all juicer

      Healthy juice made easy

      Easy juicer: no chopping, no hassle.

      • 550 W
      • 1.5 L
      • L tube
      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      No pre-cutting thanks to the extra large feeding tube

      No pre-cutting thanks to the extra large feeding tube

      The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them any more.

      This juice jug keeps your juice fresh for longer

      This juice jug keeps your juice fresh for longer

      Keep your juice fresh for longer after you've made it in this 700 ml juice jug.

      Makes more juice thanks to unique micro mesh filter

      Makes more juice thanks to unique micro mesh filter

      The Philips juicer makes more juice thanks to unique micromesh filter.

      Extra large capacity

      1.5 l pulp container and 700 ml juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Juice jug
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Colour(s)
        Bright white with silver accents
        Material housing and clamps
        ABS
        Material jug
        SAN
        Material lid and pulp container
        SAN

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Safety clamps
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Feeding tube dia
        75  mm
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        550  W
        Pulp container
        1.5  l
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Capacity juice jug
        700  ml

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.