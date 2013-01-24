Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Blender

HR1720/50
  • Blending made easy Blending made easy Blending made easy
    -{discount-value}

    Blender

    HR1720/50

    Blending made easy

    This steel silver sprayed blender is ideal for making fresh food and drinks in an instant. It has two speeds and a pulse function so you're guaranteed the smoothest results for any ingredient. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Blender

    Blending made easy

    This steel silver sprayed blender is ideal for making fresh food and drinks in an instant. It has two speeds and a pulse function so you're guaranteed the smoothest results for any ingredient. See all benefits

    Blending made easy

    This steel silver sprayed blender is ideal for making fresh food and drinks in an instant. It has two speeds and a pulse function so you're guaranteed the smoothest results for any ingredient. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Blender

    Blending made easy

    This steel silver sprayed blender is ideal for making fresh food and drinks in an instant. It has two speeds and a pulse function so you're guaranteed the smoothest results for any ingredient. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all blender

      Blending made easy

      Serrated blades

      • 400 W
      • 1.5 L Plastic Jar
      • 2 speed and pulse
      • SAN plastic jar
      Long-lasting serrated blades

      Long-lasting serrated blades

      Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.

      Detachable blade

      Detachable blade

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Filter
        Yes
        Mill
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Material housing
        PP

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity blender jar
        1.5  l
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        400  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.