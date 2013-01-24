Search terms
Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watts of power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watts of power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits
Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watts of power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watts of power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits
With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all types of ingredients, creating the preferred consistency or the smoothest blending results.
For the toughest ingredients.
The double-action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.
No splashes or mess while you blend.
Chopper accessory to chop onions, cheese and more.
With the 1-l beaker you can measure the ingredients for your recipes, but also quickly blend soups, purees or shakes.
The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.
Design specifications
General specifications
Accessories
Technical specifications