Daily Collection

Kettle

HD9300/90
2 Awards
  • Fast and easy boiling Fast and easy boiling Fast and easy boiling
    2 Awards

    Fast and easy boiling

    Thanks to the flat heating element, the kettle boils water quickly and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, which means clearer drinks. See all benefits

      Powerful kettle, easy to clean heating element

      • 1.6 L 2400 W
      • Water level indicator
      • Black
      • Hinged lid
      Easy lid and spout filling

      The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy-to-read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left- and right-handed use.

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Single action filter for limescale protection

      Single Anti-calc filter for limescale protection. As a result: a cleaner cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding contact with steam.

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch-off when ready.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        16.6x23x24.9 cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        28.7x18.8x23.3 cm

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.6 l
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        0.75 m
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Power
        2000-2400 W

      • General specifications

        Wide opening lid
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        360-degree base
        Yes
        Flat heating element
        Yes
        Boil-dry protection
        Yes
        Lid as well as spout filling
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes
        Cordless
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Easy spout filling
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        Polypropylene (PP)
        Heating element
        Stainless steel
        Colour(s)
        Black
        Material switch
        Polypropylene (PP)

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

