Philips Saeco Syntia

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8833/11
      Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

      Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

      This espresso machine is equipped with 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean, for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and totally silent operation.

      Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick-heat boiler

      Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick-heat boiler

      The Saeco quick-heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.

      Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

      Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

      This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

      Save your favourite coffee length and strength

      Save your favourite coffee length and strength

      You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed according to your personal preference thanks to our memo function, which allows you to adjust the coffee length and strength to suit your taste. Enjoy a superb coffee drink in your favourite cup at the touch of a button.

      Avoid heat loss and fit every cup with our adjustable spout

      Avoid heat loss and fit every cup with our adjustable spout

      The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevent the coffee splashing or cooling down while being poured into your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature, while the machine is kept clean.

      Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

      Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

      For your convenience, you can put the Saeco's drip tray and milk frother or milk carafe in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic clean.

      Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

      Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

      Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavour to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 5 settings, from the finest grind, for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

      Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

      Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

      The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring automation. The brewing group is, depending on the model, easily accessible from the front or side. It can be removed effortlessly for easy cleaning by rinsing under the tap, ensuring maximum hygiene.

      Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

      Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

      Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water when starting up or switching off to deliver a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine's life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start and guide you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Boiler material
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Number of water boilers
        1 boiler
        Supported coffee types
        • Ground coffee
        • Whole coffee beans
        Power
        1400  W
        Voltage
        230  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Cord length
        80  cm

      • Perfect Espresso

        Espresso technology
        • Saeco adapting system
        • Aroma-system: pre-brewing

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Multi-Beverage

        Milk Variations
        Pannarello: milk frothing

      • Easy to use

        Cleaning and maintenance
        Automatic coffee circuit rinse
        Usage
        • Adjustable coffee dispenser
        • Bypass for grinded coffee
        • Frontal access to all functions
        • Rapid steam
        • Removable brewing group
        • Removable water tank

      • Weight and dimensions

        Maximum cup height
        110  mm
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        256 x 315 x 415  mm
        Coffee bean capacity
        250  gr
        Waste container capacity
        8  servings
        Water tank capacity
        1.2  l

