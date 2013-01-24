Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Toaster

HD2628/20
Find support for this product
  • Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast
    -{discount-value}

    Toaster

    HD2628/20
    Find support for this product

    Enjoy great toast

    Philips toaster with variable-width bread slots for great toast. Evenly golden brown, thick or thin. Convenient due to the defrost and reheat functions. Safe to use thanks to the high lift feature, cancel button and cool wall exterior. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Toaster

    Enjoy great toast

    Philips toaster with variable-width bread slots for great toast. Evenly golden brown, thick or thin. Convenient due to the defrost and reheat functions. Safe to use thanks to the high lift feature, cancel button and cool wall exterior. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all toaster

      Enjoy great toast

      Toaster for bread that's always golden brown

      • 2 slot metal
      • 2 function
      • Brushed metal
      • Wide slot
      Adjustable browning control

      Adjustable browning control

      Adjust the heat level to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.

      Automatic safety shut-off in the event of jammed bread

      Automatic safety shut-off in the event of jammed bread

      The toaster will automatically shut off if the bread gets jammed inside.

      Defrost and toast in one go or reheat just toasted bread

      Defrost and toast in one go or reheat just toasted bread

      The defrost button on your toaster allows you to defrost and toast in one go, and the reheat button warms cold bread or further browns freshly toasted bread.

      High lift feature to safely take out smaller pieces

      High lift feature to safely take out smaller pieces

      This feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread even higher to take them out safely.

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

      Variable width self-centred slots for evenly toasted bread

      Variable width self-centred slots for evenly toasted bread

      Philips toaster with self-centred slots allows you use thick or thin slices that stay in the centre for evenly toasted bread.

      Cancel button stops toasting at any time

      Cancel button stops toasting at any time

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Colour(s)
        Black and metal
        Product dimensions (L x W x H)
        19.1x27.1x16.2  cm

      • General specifications

        Automatic safety shut-off
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Multiple toast settings
        7

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        950 W  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        0.85 m  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.