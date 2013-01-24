Home
Daily Collection

Toaster

HD2566/10
    -{discount-value}

    Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control to toast the way you want it. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning. See all benefits

      Large bread slots, compact design

      • 2 slot
      • Compact
      • White grey
      Large slots to fit different types of bread

      Fits different types of bread thanks to its large slots.

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

      Cancel button stops toasting at any time

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time.

      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

      The toaster exterior is always cool and safe to touch.

      Defrost setting to defrost and toast in one go

      Defrost setting to defrost and toast in one go

      High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread

      High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread

      Compact toaster to save space on your counter top

      The Philips toaster saves space on your counter top thanks to its compact design.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome-plated top
        Colour(s)
        White/grey

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        950  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50–60  Hz
        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Slot size (L x W x H)
        130 x 32 x 120  mm

