PerfectCare Expert

Steam generator iron

GC9231/02
1 Awards
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required Carefree ironing, no setting required Carefree ironing, no setting required
    PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron

    GC9231/02
    Carefree ironing, no setting required

    Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust the settings. Your PerfectCare delivers ultra-fast results for all your garments without risking burning or making them shiny. Ironing is now truly simple. See all benefits

      Carefree ironing, no setting required

      Detachable water tank for easy filling

      • Up to 6.5 bar pressure
      • 310 g steam boost
      • Carry lock
      • 1.5 l detachable water tank
      Up to 6 bar pressure

      Up to 6 bar pressure

      The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing both faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to suit your needs.

      Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

      Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

      Steam is ready to use in 2 minutes and can be refilled at any time during ironing.

      Descale your appliance effectively and easily to prolong its lifespan

      Descale your appliance effectively and easily to prolong its lifespan

      Ultra-long-lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you to de-calc with light and sound. When your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob and collect the dirty water and limescale in a cup.

      New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      The new SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate. Is extremely scratch resistant, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

      1.5 L detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

      1.5 L detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

      The water tank can be removed to be refilled easily under the tap. The large filling hole makes refilling fast. Thanks to the 1.5 L water tank capacity, you can iron up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.

      Iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

      Iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

      Now you can iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with both the Advanced Smart Control Processor, which precisely controls the soleplate temperature so that you don't need to, and the powerful cyclonic steam chamber, which delivers consistent, powerful steam, making ironing easier and faster.

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      The innovative Philips OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, there is no need to put your iron back on the base station; just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without an additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, or the board. This makes your ironing easier, with less wrist effort.

      Lock your iron securely to the base station

      Lock your iron securely to the base station

      Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer and reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Steam boost
        310  g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Pressure
        Up to 6
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Power
        2400  W
        Steam output control
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Safe rest
        yes

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        1500  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        • Detachable water tank
        • Extra-large filling hole
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Heat-up time
        2  min
        Storage solution
        Carry lock
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment
        Cord storage
        Cord storage compartment
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Hose length
        1.7  m
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates such as silks

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Easy De-calc
        Calc clean reminder
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Packaging dimensions
        30.5 x 33.5 x 49.1  cm
        Product dimensions
        28.3 x 26.3 x 42.4  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.2  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        5  kg

