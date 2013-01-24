Home
PowerLife

Steam iron

GC2930/02
    PowerLife Steam iron

    GC2930/02

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

      Built to perform, day after day

      Iron with SteamGlide soleplate

      • Steam 35g/min; 110g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2200 Watts
      The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

      Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        1.8  m

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Extra stability
        Rubber bumper
        Power cord length
        2 m

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Power Global
        2200  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5
        Product weight
        1.2  kg

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 35 gr/min

