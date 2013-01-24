Home
Active Carbon filter

FY2420/30
    Honeycomb-structured active carbon filter provides effective removal of TVOC and odours.

    Breathe the difference

    Honeycomb-structured active carbon filter provides effective removal of TVOC and odours.

      Breathe the difference

      Reassurance of TVOC and odour reduction

      • Reduces TVOC*
      • Reduces odours
      Lifetime of up to 12 months

      Lifetime of up to 12 months

      Unfolded active carbon absorption area is equal to about 43 football pitches, which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months.

      Effectively reduces TVOC and odours

      Honeycomb-structured active carbon is made for the purpose of effectively removing various gases, incl. harmful TVOC and odours.

      Technical Specifications

      • Logistic data

        12NC code
        883442030770

