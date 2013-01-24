Search terms
wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.
Dock your iPad with Algoriddm's djay 2 iPad app to make mixing on your iPad as easy as mixing on decks. Use big scratch wheels, cross faders and deck controls to create mixes from songs in the iPad music library, or let the Automix mode do all the hard work. Intuitively usable and with advanced multi-touch mixing features, Algoriddm’s djay 2 app makes mixing easy for everyone from beginners to pros.
Large tactile and touch sensitive jog wheels feel just like mixing on vinyl and are tailor-made for incredible scratch performances
Bluetooth® is a short-range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth® devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music wirelessly on this speaker easily.
When you aren't mixing or performing, flip the control panel over and use the M1X-DJ as a Bluetooth speaker so you can kick back, relax and listen to your music or throw yourself into the party.
Just attach the shoulder strap, sling it over your shoulder and go. The M1X-DJ sound system is also the perfect airline hand luggage size so you can take your skills abroad. Its robust design is tough enough to handle life at one party after another, inside or out, and its controls can be flipped over so they stay protected when you're out and about.
Connect the M1X-DJ to any external speaker or amplifier using the audio out connection for the power to bring down the house in parties around the world, even without the M1X speakers.
