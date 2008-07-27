Search terms

HipCase

DLP11003/10
    A minimal case with maximum style, the HipCase for GoGear features a sturdy belt clip to keep your device close at hand. The sleeve-style HipCase also provides built-in screen protection with play-through access for total GoGear control. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Carry your GoGear in style

      in a convenient case with belt clip

      • for GoGear
      • 5200 Series

      Access to all controls and dock connector

      The openings on this case allow convenient access to all controls and the dock connector, so you can use your device while it's protected inside the case.

      Access to headphone jack while still protected

      This case features an opening for the headphone jack, so you can continue to enjoy your device while it's protected inside the case.

      Leather exterior for a luxurious look and feel

      This case is made out of attractive and durable leather, so it provides protection for your device -- in style.

      Soft fabric-lined interior

      The soft fabric-lined interior of this case protects the finish of your device while it's cradled inside.

      Sturdy belt clip keeps your device close at hand

      The sturdy belt clip secures your device to your belt, pocket or bag strap so it's always close at hand.

      Case provides built-in screen protection

      This clear window provides protection for your device's screen while still allowing you to view your device inside the case.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with
        GoGear

      • GoGear compatibility

        Compatible with
        5200 series

      • Design

        Colour(s)
        Black

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        20.32  cm
        Width
        13.97  cm
        Depth
        3.81  cm
        Gross weight
        0.098  kg
        Tare weight
        0.049  kg
        Net weight
        0.049  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 44753 3
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Inner Carton

        Height
        14.605  cm
        Width
        20.955  cm
        Length
        22.225  cm
        Gross weight
        0.587  kg
        Tare weight
        0.293  kg
        Net weight
        0.294  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 44753 0
        Number of consumer packages
        6

      • Outer Carton

        Height
        46.2  cm
        Width
        24  cm
        Length
        43.8  cm
        Gross weight
        4.6  kg
        Tare weight
        2.836  kg
        Net weight
        1.764  kg
        GTIN
        2 87 12581 44753 7
        Number of consumer packages
        36

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

