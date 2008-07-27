Search terms

Action Jacket

DLP11000/10
    Whether you're working out or hanging out, you want to bring your GoGear along -- and Action Jacket is the all-in-one solution. Use it with the adjustable armband while you exercise and clip it to your belt or bag strap after your workout. See all benefits

    Whether you're working out or hanging out, you want to bring your GoGear along -- and Action Jacket is the all-in-one solution. Use it with the adjustable armband while you exercise and clip it to your belt or bag strap after your workout.

    Whether you're working out or hanging out, you want to bring your GoGear along -- and Action Jacket is the all-in-one solution. Use it with the adjustable armband while you exercise and clip it to your belt or bag strap after your workout.

    Whether you're working out or hanging out, you want to bring your GoGear along -- and Action Jacket is the all-in-one solution. Use it with the adjustable armband while you exercise and clip it to your belt or bag strap after your workout.

      Workout with your GoGear

      in a neoprene case with clip and armband

      • for GoGear
      • 3200 Series

      Adjustable sport-ready armband for a better fit

      The adjustable armband stretches to comfortably fit a broad range of arm sizes and is secured with Velcro to keep your device nearby during any activity.

      Clear window for play-through screen protection

      When you exercise, this clear window provides protection for your device's screen while still allowing you to control the device.

      Moisture-resistant neoprene protects against sweat

      This neoprene case adds a padded, moisture-resistant layer to your device, protecting it against sweat and the elements while you exercise.

      Rotating clip for easy positioning

      The clip secures your device to your belt, waistband, pocket or bag strap so it's always close at hand. The clip also rotates, allowing you to secure and position your device for easiest access.

      Case provides built-in screen protection

      This clear window provides protection for your device's screen while still allowing you to view your device inside the case.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        19.05  cm
        Width
        10.795  cm
        Depth
        3.81  cm
        Gross weight
        0.085  kg
        Tare weight
        0.043  kg
        Net weight
        0.042  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 44752 6
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Inner Carton

        Height
        11.43  cm
        Width
        20.48  cm
        Length
        24.608  cm
        Gross weight
        0.68  kg
        Tare weight
        0.428  kg
        Net weight
        0.252  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 44752 3
        Number of consumer packages
        6

      • Outer Carton

        Height
        36.83  cm
        Width
        22.385  cm
        Length
        51.595  cm
        Gross weight
        4.366  kg
        Tare weight
        2.854  kg
        Net weight
        1.512  kg
        GTIN
        2 87 12581 44752 0
        Number of consumer packages
        36

