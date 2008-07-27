Play and charge iPod in the car
Enjoy your iPod through your car stereo with this smart little TransDock micro. One-touch IntelliTune technology finds the ideal frequency for transmitting your iPod through your car's FM radio. Also charges iPod while connected. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
The FM transmitter wirelessly broadcasts the audio content of your device over your car's radio using an open FM frequency, so you can enjoy your music on the road.
Quick and easy to use, it requires no custom installation. Simply plug into any 12V auto outlet and you're ready to go, straight out of the box.
This flexible cable is 4 feet (1.2 metres) in length, providing you with easy access to your device in the car
At the touch of a button, IntelliTune scans the airwaves to find open FM frequencies. You'll know in an instant which station to tune to for broadcasting your device's audio content through the FM radio in your car.
It's easy to programme and recall your favourite FM frequencies used to broadcast your device's audio through your FM radio.
The compact charger plugs into a car's 12 V outlet, and connects to your device for easy and convenient charging on the road.
