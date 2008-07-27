  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

TransDock micro

DLA97878/10
    -{discount-value}

    Enjoy your iPod through your car stereo with this smart little TransDock micro. One-touch IntelliTune technology finds the ideal frequency for transmitting your iPod through your car's FM radio. Also charges iPod while connected. See all benefits

      Play and charge iPod in the car

      featuring IntelliTune frequency finder

      • with IntelliTune
      • For iPod

      FM transmitter broadcasts audio through your car's FM radio

      The FM transmitter wirelessly broadcasts the audio content of your device over your car's radio using an open FM frequency, so you can enjoy your music on the road.

      No installation required

      Quick and easy to use, it requires no custom installation. Simply plug into any 12V auto outlet and you're ready to go, straight out of the box.

      4 ft (1.2 m) cable for easy access to your device in the car

      This flexible cable is 4 feet (1.2 metres) in length, providing you with easy access to your device in the car

      IntelliTune finds open FM frequencies in one click

      At the touch of a button, IntelliTune scans the airwaves to find open FM frequencies. You'll know in an instant which station to tune to for broadcasting your device's audio content through the FM radio in your car.

      4 programmable FM presets for easy recall

      It's easy to programme and recall your favourite FM frequencies used to broadcast your device's audio through your FM radio.

      Charge from a car's 12 V outlet

      The compact charger plugs into a car's 12 V outlet, and connects to your device for easy and convenient charging on the road.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with
        iPod

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        iPod with docking connector

      • FM Transmitter

        Default Preset Frequencies
        88.1, 94.9, 100.9, 107.9  MHz
        Frequency Adjustment
        0.1  Hz
        Frequency Range
        88.1 - 107.9
        Frequency Response
        20 Hz -15 kHz
        Modulation
        FM Stereo

      • Power

        Input current
        <300 mA @ DC12 V~16 V
        Input voltage
        12 - 16 V DC

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.9  cm
        Width
        12.8  cm
        Depth
        6.2  cm
        Gross weight
        0.18  kg
        Tare weight
        0.1  kg
        Net weight
        0.08  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 43225 6
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Inner Carton

        Height
        20.32  cm
        Width
        12.2  cm
        Length
        38.6  cm
        Gross weight
        1.16  kg
        Tare weight
        0.68  kg
        Net weight
        0.48  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 43225 3
        Number of consumer packages
        6

      • Outer Carton

        Height
        42  cm
        Width
        38.1  cm
        Length
        39.4  cm
        Gross weight
        8.48  kg
        Tare weight
        5.6  kg
        Net weight
        2.88  kg
        GTIN
        2 87 12581 43225 0
        Number of consumer packages
        36

