TransDock

DLA93050/10
    TransDock

    DLA93050/10

    Enjoy your iPod over your car stereo with this smart TransDock. One-touch IntelliTune finds the ideal frequency for transmitting your iPod over your car's FM radio. Securely cradles and charges your iPod and rotates for convenient positioning. See all benefits

    Enjoy your iPod over your car stereo with this smart TransDock. One-touch IntelliTune finds the ideal frequency for transmitting your iPod over your car's FM radio. Securely cradles and charges your iPod and rotates for convenient positioning. See all benefits

    Enjoy your iPod over your car stereo with this smart TransDock. One-touch IntelliTune finds the ideal frequency for transmitting your iPod over your car's FM radio. Securely cradles and charges your iPod and rotates for convenient positioning. See all benefits

    Enjoy your iPod over your car stereo with this smart TransDock. One-touch IntelliTune finds the ideal frequency for transmitting your iPod over your car's FM radio. Securely cradles and charges your iPod and rotates for convenient positioning. See all benefits

      plus IntelliTune frequency finder

      • with IntelliTune
      • For iPod

      Transmit audio from other devices via the Aux-In jack

      It's easy to connect another device to enjoy its audio over your car stereo via the Aux-In jack. Simply use a mini-to-mini cable to transmit another device, such as a laptop or personal gaming system, over your car stereo.

      Connect to your car's aux-in or cassette deck via AV-Out

      It's easy to connect your audio device directly to your car stereo with the AV-Out. Simply use a cassette adapter, or connect with your car's auxiliary input using a mini-to-mini cable to play your device's audio content over your car stereo system.

      Watch videos on your in-car entertainment system via AV-Out

      It's easy to watch your device's video content on your existing in-car entertainment system with the AV-Out port. Simply use the appropriate cable to connect and enjoy movies on the road.

      FM transmitter broadcasts audio through your car's FM radio

      The FM transmitter wirelessly broadcasts the audio content of your device over your car's radio using an open FM frequency, so you can enjoy your music on the road.

      Charge from 12 V outlet

      Safely charge and power your iPod from any 12 V accessory outlet for unlimited play time.

      Secure car mount with a flexible neck and rotating cradle

      Securely mount your iPod in the car in a flexible, rotating cradle. The neck is flexible for best positioning, while the rotating cradle allows easy access and at-a-glance horizontal viewing of the iPod touch.

      IntelliTune finds open FM frequencies in one click

      At the touch of a button, IntelliTune scans the airwaves to find open FM frequencies. You'll know in an instant which station to tune to for broadcasting your device's audio content through the FM radio in your car.

      No installation required

      Quick and easy to use, it requires no custom installation. Simply plug into any 12V auto outlet and you're ready to go, straight out of the box.

      4 programmable FM presets for easy recall

      It's easy to programme and recall your favourite FM frequencies used to broadcast your device's audio through your FM radio.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        5.08  cm
        Gross weight
        0.28  kg
        Height
        18.4  cm
        Net weight
        0.15  kg
        Tare weight
        0.13  kg
        Width
        12.7  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 43223 2
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        1.76  kg
        Height
        20.3  cm
        Length
        38.6  cm
        Net weight
        0.90  kg
        Tare weight
        0.86  kg
        Width
        10.7  cm
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 43223 9
        Number of consumer packages
        6

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        12.08  kg
        Height
        42  cm
        Length
        39.4  cm
        Net weight
        5.40  kg
        Tare weight
        6.68  kg
        Width
        12.5  cm
        GTIN
        2 87 12581 43223 6
        Number of consumer packages
        36

