  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

Search terms

1

VideoShell

DLA91001H/10
  • Protect your iPod in a clear shell Protect your iPod in a clear shell Protect your iPod in a clear shell
    -{discount-value}

    VideoShell

    DLA91001H/10

    Protect your iPod in a clear shell

    Tough and transparent, VideoShell surrounds your iPod in crystal clear protection. The polycarbonate body features a built-in desktop stand for hands-free video viewing on any flat surface. The included Surface Shield adds screen protection. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    VideoShell

    Protect your iPod in a clear shell

    Tough and transparent, VideoShell surrounds your iPod in crystal clear protection. The polycarbonate body features a built-in desktop stand for hands-free video viewing on any flat surface. The included Surface Shield adds screen protection. See all benefits

    Protect your iPod in a clear shell

    Tough and transparent, VideoShell surrounds your iPod in crystal clear protection. The polycarbonate body features a built-in desktop stand for hands-free video viewing on any flat surface. The included Surface Shield adds screen protection. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    VideoShell

    Protect your iPod in a clear shell

    Tough and transparent, VideoShell surrounds your iPod in crystal clear protection. The polycarbonate body features a built-in desktop stand for hands-free video viewing on any flat surface. The included Surface Shield adds screen protection. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Others

      Protect your iPod in a clear shell

      with built-in desktop stand

      • for iPod classic

      Access to all controls and dock connector

      The openings on this case allow convenient access to all controls and the dock connector, so you can use your device while it's protected inside the case.

      Built-in desktop stand for easy video viewing

      The integrated desktop stand on the back of the case allows convenient, hands-free video viewing on any flat surface.

      Crystal clear polycarbonate case

      This hard-shell case is made out of tough polycarbonate, so it provides strong, clear protection for your device.

      Surface Shield screen protector included

      The included Surface Shield adds an invisible layer of protection to your device's display screen using static adhesion, so it's easy to apply and remove without leaving any sticky residue.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        20.32  cm
        Width
        13.97  cm
        Depth
        3.81  cm
        Gross weight
        0.099  kg
        Tare weight
        0.06  kg
        Net weight
        0.039  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 43208 9
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Inner Carton

        Height
        21.59  cm
        Width
        12.7  cm
        Length
        24.13  cm
        Gross weight
        0.593  kg
        Tare weight
        0.359  kg
        Net weight
        0.234  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 43208 6
        Number of consumer packages
        6

      • Outer Carton

        Height
        45.7  cm
        Width
        24  cm
        Length
        45.4  cm
        Gross weight
        5.2  kg
        Tare weight
        3.796  kg
        Net weight
        1.404  kg
        GTIN
        2 87 12581 43208 3
        Number of consumer packages
        36

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Exclusive offers, just for you


          Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

          Exclusive offers

          Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

          People that are happy to make use of their membership
          * This field is mandatory
          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.