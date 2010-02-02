  • Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers >

DLA91000H/10
    -{discount-value}

    HipCase

    DLA91000H/10

    Carry your iPod in style

    Stylish and durable, the folio-style HipCase surrounds your iPod in luxurious leather. Use the sturdy belt clip to keep your iPod close at hand, and flip open the padded cover to reveal an inner pocket -- perfect for an ID card or cash. See all benefits

    HipCase

    HipCase

      in a convenient case with belt clip

      • for iPod classic

      Access to all controls and dock connector

      The openings on this case allow convenient access to all controls and the dock connector, so you can use your device while it's protected inside the case.

      Access to headphone jack while still protected

      This case features an opening for the headphone jack, so you can continue to enjoy your device while it's protected inside the case.

      Inner ID pocket

      The small interior pocket is useful for storing an ID card or cash inside the case.

      Leather exterior for a luxurious look and feel

      This case is made out of attractive and durable leather, so it provides protection for your device -- in style.

      Soft fabric-lined interior

      The soft fabric-lined interior of this case protects the finish of your device while it's cradled inside.

      Sturdy belt clip keeps your device close at hand

      The sturdy belt clip secures your device to your belt, pocket or bag strap so it's always close at hand.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 43070 2
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Height
        20.32  cm
        Width
        13.97  cm
        Depth
        3.18  cm
        Gross weight
        0.101  kg
        Tare weight
        0.048  kg
        Net weight
        0.053  kg

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        1 87 12581 43070 9
        Number of consumer packages
        6
        Height
        13.97  cm
        Width
        20.32  cm
        Length
        22.225  cm
        Gross weight
        0.605  kg
        Tare weight
        0.287  kg
        Net weight
        0.318  kg

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        2 87 12581 43070 6
        Number of consumer packages
        36
        Height
        46.2  cm
        Width
        24  cm
        Length
        43.8  cm
        Gross weight
        4.7  kg
        Tare weight
        2.792  kg
        Net weight
        1.908  kg

