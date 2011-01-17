Search terms

Silicone bumper case

DLA4244/10
    This silicone case features the Philips EdgeDefense bumper design that improves grip and impact protection, while offering press-through access to device controls. The internal ShockStop pattern also helps to dissipate shock.

    Protection plus no-slip

This silicone case features the Philips EdgeDefense bumper design that improves grip and impact protection, while offering press-through access to device controls. The internal ShockStop pattern also helps to dissipate shock.

      Protection plus no-slip

      for better impact and shock absorption

      • for iPod touch 4G

      Access to all controls and dock connector

      The openings on this case allow convenient access to all controls and the dock connector, so you can use your device while it's protected inside the case.

      Surface Shield screen protector included

      The included Surface Shield adds an invisible layer of protection to your device's display screen using static adhesion, so it's easy to apply and remove without leaving any sticky residue.

      Shock-absorbing case also adds grip

      This case is made out of thermoplastic polyurethane, which is a high-performance elastomer, to add both grip and shock-absorption in one unique case.

      Silicone adds grip and protection

      This case is made out of soft silicone, which adds a layer of grip to your player while also protecting your device against normal wear and tear.

      Covered buttons for push-through protection

      The case material covers the volume buttons, giving you push-through control while your device stays protected.

      Absorbs impact and shock to protect vulnerable edges

      EdgeDefence protects device edges—where most drop damage occurs. Made from a flexible, reinforced material with a tapered bullet shape, EdgeDefence deflects impact and absorbs shock at the strongest point of its design.

      Honeycomb construction deflects vibration and dissipates shock

      ShockStop protects devices with a walled tri-form construction that dissipates shock. Unlike a solid surface that can conduct vibration, the segmented ShockShock surface pattern interrupts and stops reverberation.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        iPod touch

      • Design and finishing

        Colour(s)
        Clear and black
        Materials
        2-durometer silicone

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Height
        17.8  cm
        Width
        12.7  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.066  kg
        Net weight
        0.017  kg
        Tare weight
        0.049  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 59246 2

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        36
        Length
        46  cm
        Width
        23  cm
        Height
        37.5  cm
        Gross weight
        4.0516  kg
        Net weight
        0.612  kg
        Tare weight
        3.4396  kg
        GTIN
        2 87 12581 59246 6

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        6
        Length
        17.5  cm
        Width
        14  cm
        Height
        20.3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.5494  kg
        Net weight
        0.102  kg
        Tare weight
        0.4474  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 59246 9

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

