Discontinued
BTM2360/12
Bring power to your tunes
Listen to all the digital music on your Smartphone via Bluetooth, or play MP3-CD and CD-R/W on one Philips Micro system. Bass Reflex speakers deliver dramatic bass and a 70-W maximum output provides powerful sound.
Bluetooth®
USB port for charging
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can easily enjoy your favourite music, sound from video or game wirelessly on this speaker.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.