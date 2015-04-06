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Discontinued

Micro music system

BTM2360/12

Bring power to your tunes

Listen to all the digital music on your Smartphone via Bluetooth, or play MP3-CD and CD-R/W on one Philips Micro system. Bass Reflex speakers deliver dramatic bass and a 70-W maximum output provides powerful sound.

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Bring power to your tunes

  • Bluetooth®

  • USB port for charging

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can easily enjoy your favourite music, sound from video or game wirelessly on this speaker.

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

70 W RMS maximum output power

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