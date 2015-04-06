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Discontinued

Micro music system

BTM1360/12

Bring power to your tunes

Listen to digital music from your Smartphone via Bluetooth, or play MP3-CDs and CD-R/RW on this Philips micro system. Bass Reflex speakers and 30-W maximum output power deliver booming bass and room-filling sound.

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Bring power to your tunes

  • Bluetooth®

  • USB port for charging

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can easily enjoy your favourite music, sound from video or game wirelessly on this speaker.

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3"). .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

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