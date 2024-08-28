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Bodygroom series 3000 BG3005/15 Showerproof body groomer

Discontinued

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Bodygroom series 3000 BG3005/15 Showerproof body groomer

BG3007/01

Bodygroom series 3000 BG3005/15 Showerproof body groomer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 2.5 MB
  • 28 August 2024

Data Act Document

  • PDF file, 207.8 kB
  • 24 September 2025

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting