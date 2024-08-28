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Bodygroom series 3000 BG3005/15 Showerproof body groomer
Discontinued
Support
BG3007/01
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User manual
Data Act Document
All (13)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use this appliance?
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
USB Cable
HQ87 USB wall adapter
Bodygroom Series 3000 & 5000Body comb 3 mm
Bodygroom series 3000/5000Back shaving attachment
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise