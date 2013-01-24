Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Multi-Touch Display

BDT3250EM/06
  • More audience interaction More audience interaction More audience interaction
    -{discount-value}

    Multi-Touch Display

    BDT3250EM/06

    More audience interaction

    Deliver vital information or marketing messages to your audience in startling clarity. And thanks to the interactive touch screen, you can also engage your customer much more closely than ever before. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Multi-Touch Display

    More audience interaction

    Deliver vital information or marketing messages to your audience in startling clarity. And thanks to the interactive touch screen, you can also engage your customer much more closely than ever before. See all benefits

    More audience interaction

    Deliver vital information or marketing messages to your audience in startling clarity. And thanks to the interactive touch screen, you can also engage your customer much more closely than ever before. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Multi-Touch Display

    More audience interaction

    Deliver vital information or marketing messages to your audience in startling clarity. And thanks to the interactive touch screen, you can also engage your customer much more closely than ever before. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

      More audience interaction

      with the multi-touch screen display

      • 32"
      • Edge LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      • Infrared, 6 Touch points
      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      IPS wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

      Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology, which gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in portrait mode. IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, particularly suitable for professional video wall and menu board applications, which demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      True multi-touch with 6 simultaneous touch points

      Enjoy a more interactive experience with up to 6 touch points at the same time. Ideal for when you have more than one user interacting with your application simultaneously, the 6 touch points offer an extremely cost-effective solution.

      Infrared Touch

      With an invisible infrared grid on the top of the screen, you can enjoy amazing accuracy and fast response times, even when the screen is touched by a finger, glove or stylus. And no "ghost points".

      Smart Control Software Suite

      Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool, which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the colour settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

      Smart insert in the back cover to place a small PC

      Professional PCs are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth of the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover, which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional-looking.

      Compatible with all leading operating systems

      Our touch displays are software-independent and support Windows 8, Windows 7, Vista, XP, Mac OS and Linux.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        31.55  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        80  cm
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1400:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        7000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.36375 x 0.36375
        Display colours
        16.7 million
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • 3D MA deinterlacing

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        Infrared touch
        Touch points
        6 simultaneous touch points
        Protection glass
        5 mm tempered safety glass

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • RJ45
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out (via DVI-I)
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x 1
        AV input
        • DVI-D x 1
        • Component (BNC) x 1
        • Composite (BNC) x 1
        Other connections
        • Display Port
        • DVI Out
        • HDMI
        • AC-out
        • IR out
        • External loudspeaker connector
        • USB
        AV output
        Audio (L/R) x 1

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Portrait
        • Landscape
        Picture in picture
        • PBP
        • PIP
        • POP
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        Signal Loop Through
        • DVI
        • RS232
        • VGA
        • IR Loop through
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Ease of installation
        • AC Out
        • Smart Insert
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Packaging
        Reusable box
        Remote control signal
        Lockable

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (On mode)
        41.13 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        19.8  kg
        VESA Mount
        400 x 200 mm
        Bezel width
        38 mm
        Set Depth
        78  mm
        Set Height
        471  mm
        Set Width
        779  mm

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        - 20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Touch Driver on USB
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • USB cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        3-year warranty
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CCC
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • RoHS
        • UL/cUL
        • C-Tick

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Touch Driver on USB
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • USB cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Please note: Philips BDT multi-touch displays are based on original BDL signage displays. The original BDL model number and serial number are activated in the OSD menu of the display. For regulatory approvals please refer to the original BDL model number.

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Exclusive offers and early access to sales

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          *

          What does this mean?

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.