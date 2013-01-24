  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 29 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

Q-Line Display

BDL5520QL/00
  • Intensify your signage experience Intensify your signage experience Intensify your signage experience
    -{discount-value}

    Q-Line Display

    BDL5520QL/00

    Intensify your signage experience

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Q-Line Display

    Intensify your signage experience

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

    Intensify your signage experience

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Q-Line Display

    Intensify your signage experience

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

      Intensify your signage experience

      with priceless smart performance

      • 55"
      • Edge LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your entire network. Simply plug in a RJ45 Internet cable for network connection and connect the display with the dedicated URL address, and you are ready to play your cloud-based content.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      3-year warranty

      3-year warranty

      Enjoy peace of mind with our comprehensive 3-year warranty. With service centres around the globe and our quick turnaround, you can be sure that in the most unlikely event of a display malfunctioning, we will find and fix the problem to your full satisfaction within the shortest period of time.

      Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      IPS wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

      Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, especially suitable for professional video wall and menuboard applications which demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      Smart Control Software Suite

      Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool, which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the colour settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

      Connect your display and start sharing with DLNA

      Simply share and stream content from your mobile device or media player to your display with all DLNA compliant media devices. Connect each display with an ethernet cable and manage your content in real time within your local network. Simply connect your display and start sharing.

      USB Media Playback

      Enjoy your own media playback via the USB port. Simply plug in a USB drive and create your own signage content to convey the marketing messages you want, when you want them. With a wide range of media formats supported, this powerful media player offers an excellent picture and true flexibility.

      Schedule what you want, when you want

      You can freely schedule the right content at the right time to satisfy your customer information needs. Mix and manage your content over multiple video input signals such as USB, VGA, DVI and HDMI. Simply create one or more playlists with the scheduling function to be in control of your content 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

      Power consumption below the industry average

      Reduction of the electrical power required to operate a device.

      Complies with RoHS standards of care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        55  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1400:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.21 x 0.63 mm
        Display colours
        16.7 Million
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DVI-D
        • HDMI
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        • USB
        • Component (RCA)
        • Composite (RCA)
        Audio input
        • 3.5-mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Audio output
        • SPDIF
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Convenience

        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        Hidden
        Network controllable
        RS232
        Signal Loop Through
        RS232

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1264.7  mm
        Set Height
        735.5  mm
        Set Depth
        42.8  mm
        Bezel width
        23.95 mm
        Product weight
        17.9  kg
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm
        Box width
        1381.0  mm
        Box height
        874.0  mm
        Box depth
        157.0  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        25.1  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 - 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        5 - 90  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC
        Consumption (On mode)
        102 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 7W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • VGA cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        Stand
        BM02542

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • 3G2
        • 3GP
        • ASF
        • ASX
        • AVI
        • DAT
        • DivX
        • F4V
        • FLV
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MOV
        • MP4
        • MPE
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • QT
        • TRP
        • TS
        • TTS
        • VOB
        • WEBM
        • WMV
        • Xvid
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AC3
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • AMR
        • EC3
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • OGA
        • OGG
        • WAV
        • WMA

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        3-year warranty
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • UL/cUL
        • C-Tick
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • GOST

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • VGA cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

