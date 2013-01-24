Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- AC Power Cord
- VGA cable
- User manual on CD-ROM
- Quick start guide
- Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
- Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
- Optional accessories: Ceiling mount
Search terms
Impress and capture your audience
Deliver your message with a stylish seamless video wall. Whether it's used in a 5 x 5 square matrix or in a 1 x 3 portrait setup, your audience will be astonished. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Impress and capture your audience
Deliver your message with a stylish seamless video wall. Whether it's used in a 5 x 5 square matrix or in a 1 x 3 portrait setup, your audience will be astonished. See all benefits
Impress and capture your audience
Deliver your message with a stylish seamless video wall. Whether it's used in a 5 x 5 square matrix or in a 1 x 3 portrait setup, your audience will be astonished. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Impress and capture your audience
Deliver your message with a stylish seamless video wall. Whether it's used in a 5 x 5 square matrix or in a 1 x 3 portrait setup, your audience will be astonished. See all benefits
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
The wide format of XGA resolution LCD panel is capable of displaying 1366 x 768 pixels; WXGA allows monitors to be non-interlaced to ensure a better display performance and accurate colour display effect.
A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to blend in nicely in just about any environment. Furthermore, this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.
Whether installing a video wall in a 3 x 3, 2 x 4 or 5 x 5 set up, you want the colour performance of each image to be consistent in each display used. Therefore, each display is specially calibrated in the factory to meet the highest standard of advanced video walls.
Professional PCs are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth of the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover, which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional-looking.
The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.
This public display contains a temperature sensor to monitor the internal health condition. If the internal temperature exceeds the pre-set threshold, two internal fans will be automatically activated to cool down the display to normal conditions.
Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking on LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this happening, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.
Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 700 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight, yet still brighter than average, optimising the viewing experience.
The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Connectivity
Convenience
Dimensions
Operating conditions
Power
Sound
Accessories
Miscellaneous