V-Line Display

      Deliver your messages in style

      with this high performance display

      • 46"
      • Edge LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      • 700 cd/m²
      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides 24/7 protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you're ready for instant protection.

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      High brightness for clearer images

      Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 700 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight, yet still brighter than average, optimizing the viewing experience.

      Smart Control Software Suite

      Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool, which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the colour settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

      Open Pluggable Specification Slot

      Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child's play. Simply plug your media player in to the display and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

      USB Media Playback

      Enjoy your own media playback via the USB port. Simply plug in a USB drive and create your own signage content to convey the marketing messages you want, when you want them. With a wide range of media formats supported, this powerful media player offers an excellent picture and true flexibility.

      Smart insert in the back cover to place a small PC

      Professional PCs are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth of the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover, which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional-looking.

      Portrait mode operability

      This display can also be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

      IR Pass-through

      Control all displays in your signage network through one single remote control, via the primary display. Simple and convenient, this means you don't have to worry about other displays changing configuration settings when using your remote control unit.

      Many Functions. One Wire

      Take full control of your display by running all operational commands, as well as your video signal, through just one single HDMI cable. This unique feature makes it so much easier and more convenient to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of your display. Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands make finding out vital information about your display absolute child's play.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        46  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        116.8  cm
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        700  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        6.5  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.177 x 0.53mm
        Display colours
        1.07 billion colours
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • RJ45
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out (via DVI-I)
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x 1
        AV input
        • DVI-D x 1
        • Component (BNC) x 1
        • Composite (BNC) x 1
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • Display Port
        • USB
        • HDMI
        • DVI Out
        • AC-out
        • IR out
        AV output
        Audio (L/R) x 1

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1052.7  mm
        Set Height
        607.3  mm
        Set Depth
        69  mm
        Bezel width
        15.8 mm
        Product weight
        22.0  kg
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, 400 x 200 mm, 200 x 200 mm
        Smart Insert mount
        100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm

      • Convenience

        Signal Loop Through
        • DVI
        • VGA
        • RS232
        • IR Loop through
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        Placement
        • Portrait
        • Landscape
        Picture in picture
        • PBP
        • PIP
        • POP
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Ease of installation
        • AC Out
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Packaging
        Reusable box
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 5 x 5

      • Power

        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (On mode)
        78.34 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        5 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        Stand
        BM05462 (Optional)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • C-Tick
        • GOST
        Warranty
        3-year warranty

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

