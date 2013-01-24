Home
Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

BDL4335QL/00
    -{discount-value}

    Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line professional Full HD display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need—with no additional hardware. Clear picture quality and Philips' unique Ambilight make an impression.

      Stand out

      Easy-setup 16/7 display.

      • 43"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

      Remote system management through CMND

      Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.

      Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

      Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback has finished.

      Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

      Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        108  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        42.5  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        3000:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        6.5  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.49 x 0.49 mm
        Display colours
        16.7 Million
        Ambilight
        2-sided
        DICOM
        Clinical D-image

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DVI-D
        • HDMI
        • Component (RCA)
        • Composite (RCA)
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        Audio input
        • 3.5 mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Audio output
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        • 3.5 mm jack
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        USB

      • Convenience

        Memory
        • Internal memory access
        • 8 GB eMMC
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Start-up
        • Wake up on LAN
        • Switch on delay
        • Switch on status
        Start-up window
        enable/disable Philips logo
        Keyboard control
        • Lockable
        • Hidden
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loop through

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        968.2  mm
        Set Height
        559.4  mm
        Set Depth
        59.9  mm
        Bezel width
        11.9 (TLR)/14.9 (B) mm
        Set Width (inch)
        38.12  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        22.02  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.36  inch
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, 200 x 200 mm, M6
        Product weight
        8.70  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        19.18  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        5 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        87 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • 3G2
        • 3GP
        • ASF
        • ASX
        • AVI
        • DAT
        • DivX
        • F4V
        • FLV
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MOV
        • MP4
        • MPE
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • QT
        • TRP
        • TS
        • TTS
        • VOB
        • WEBM
        • WMV
        • Xvid
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AC3
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • AMR
        • EC3
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • OGA
        • OGG
        • WAV
        • WMA

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • VGA cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CCC
        • UL/cUL
        • C-Tick
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • GOST
        • CECP
        • EPA

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • VGA cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide

