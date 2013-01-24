Home
LCD monitor

BDL4251V/00
  Impress and capture your audience
    Deliver your message in the most demanding applications with this stylish 107 cm (42") LCD display. Whether used in a network environment, in a tiled matrix setup or as a single public display, your audience will be astonished. See all benefits

    Deliver your message in the most demanding applications with this stylish 107 cm (42") LCD display. Whether used in a network environment, in a tiled matrix setup or as a single public display, your audience will be astonished. See all benefits

      Impress and capture your audience

      with a slim bezel 107 cm (42") LCD

      • 107 cm (42")
      • multimedia
      • Full HD
      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      Full HD LCD display, 1920 x 1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colours. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      Slim bezel design for a stylish look

      A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to blend in nicely in just about any environment. Furthermore, this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.

      Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

      The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of a vidiwall of 25 displays by dividing up to 5 displays each horizontally and vertically.

      Smart insert in the back cover to place a small PC

      Professional PCs are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth of the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover, which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional-looking.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions

      The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.

      Temperature sensor measures the health condition

      This public display contains a temperature sensor to monitor the internal health condition. If the internal temperature exceeds the pre-set threshold, two internal fans will be automatically activated to cool down the display to normal conditions.

      Advanced anti-image sticking function

      Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking on LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this happening, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

      Complies with RoHS standards of care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

      High brightness for clearer images

      Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 700 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight, yet still brighter than average, optimizing the viewing experience.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        107  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        42  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        700  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1100:1
        Response time (typical)
        9  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.485 x 0.485
        Display colours
        1.06 Billion colours
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • DVI-D x 1
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x 1
        AV input
        • HDMI x 1
        • Composite (RCA) x 1
        • Composite (BNC) x 1
        • S-video x 1
        • Audio (L/R) x 2
        • Component (YPbPr) x 1
        AV output
        • Composite (BNC) x 1
        • Audio (L/R) x 1
        Other connections
        • AC-out
        • External loudspeaker connector

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Portrait
        • Landscape
        Tiled Matrix
        5 x 5
        Picture in picture
        • PBP
        • PIP
        • POP
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel shift, Low bright
        Signal Loop Through
        • RS232
        • VGA
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Ease of installation
        • AC Out
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Energy-saving functions
        • Ambient light sensor
        • Smart Power
        Safety control functions
        • Heat Control
        • Temperature Sensor
        Picture performance
        Advanced colour control
        Packaging
        Reusable box
        Network controllable
        RS232

      • Dimensions

        Bezel thickness
        1.6 cm/0.63 inch
        Smart Insert mount
        160 x 300 x 55 mm
        Smart insert in inch (WxHxD)
        6.30 x 11.81 x 2.17 inch
        Set Width
        968  mm
        Set Height
        559  mm
        Set Depth
        123  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        38.1  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        22  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        4.8  inch
        Set height (with stand)
        606  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        405  mm
        Set height (with stand) (inch)
        23.9  inch
        Set depth (with stand) (inch)
        15.9  inch
        Product weight
        22  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        48.5
        VESA Mount
        200 x 200 mm, 400 x 200 mm (Set), 100 x 100 mm (Smart insert)

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 - 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        5 - 90  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Mains power
        90-264 VAC, 50/60 Hz
        Consumption (On mode)
        Typ. 133 W
        Standby power consumption
        < 1 W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 5 W (8 ohm)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        Optional accessories
        • Fixed wall mount
        • Flexible wall mount
        • Ceiling mount
        Stand
        BM05211

      • Miscellaneous

        Bezel
        metallic anthracite
        Warranty
        Europe/North America: 3 years
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • UL/cUL

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
      • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
      • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

