The Philips In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor lets you watch and listen to your baby from your smartphone/tablet. Watch in crystal clear HD quality, and with night vision you can even watch your baby in the dark.
See all benefits
The Philips In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor lets you watch and listen to your baby from your smartphone/tablet. Watch in crystal clear HD quality, and with night vision you can even watch your baby in the dark. See all benefits
The In.Sight wireless monitor uses highly secure encryption to provide you with privacy at all times. The In.Sight wireless monitor uses a unique encryption key each time it makes a connection, providing you with a highly secure connection each time you look at your loved ones.
In.Sight wireless HD baby monitors allow you to watch your baby in vivid detail. View videos in high-definition 720p quality. The "720" refers to the number of horizontal lines of resolution on the screen. The "p" stands for progressive scan or the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame. With 720p resolution, videos are sharper and more true to life.
Night vision mode allows you to see your baby's lovely face in the dark. Infrared light goes on for the monitor to capture clear black-and-white video when it is dark. Night vision mode switches on and off automatically, or you can adjust it manually.
Have ultimate peace of mind with the In.Sight wireless baby monitor. It connects to Wi-Fi 802.11 bgn networks. Place the monitor in your baby's room and you can watch and hear your baby directly from your smartphones wherever you are.
The In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor allows you to watch your baby on your smartphones wherever you are. Once you have set up your In.Sight wireless baby monitor, you can access the video stream from your smartphones anywhere via Wi-Fi, 3G or 4G LTE networks. There's no limit to where and how you view your loved ones.
The In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor streams audio continuously, even when your smartphone is locked or when you are docking or charging your smartphone.
Set-up is simple with the app. The app will generate a QR code for your home Wi-Fi settings. With the QR code, the monitor will automatically pair with your Wi-Fi network, easily and instantly.
The In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor is free from brominated flame retardant (BFR) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). It adheres to the stringent safety standards for infant utensils and is absolutely baby-proof, safe and eco-friendly.
With the In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor, you can talk to your baby any time you want. Simply press "talk" on your smartphone and sing her a nursery rhyme. Watch as she falls asleep to your soothing voice.
Share monitors with your spouse, family, friends and even babysitters. The app lets you share each monitor with two other users so that they have access to live videos and sound via their smartphones as well. You can even upgrade the app to share the monitor with up to 16 users.
It's impossible to predict when something might happen to your baby. The In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor keeps watching with adjustable noise and motion detection. You will be alerted any time noise or motion is detected. Automatically receive push notifications on your smartphones when the monitor detects motion or noise.
Temperature and humidity sensors on the In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor show temperature and humidity levels on your smartphones. The humidity sensor measures the humidity level, detecting dry air that may irritate baby's throat, for instance. The app will even alert you when the temperature is too high/low.
